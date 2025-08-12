NC responsible for terrorism, separatism in J&K: BJP

Jammu, Aug 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir spokesperson, Arun Gupta, on Monday criticised the National Conference (NC), alleging that it was instrumental in laying a “strong and robust foundation” of separatism and terrorism in the region.Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Gupta said the entire region continues to bear the heavy toll of the NC’s policies.Gupta, accompanied by Dr Pardeep Mahotra, BJP Media Incharge, said that successive generations in J&K have been deprived of mainstream integration with the rest of India. He highlighted the progress made by India and its states under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, while J&K witnessed stagnation and turmoil, which, according to him, originated from the NC’s policies.“Even before 1947, when J&K was a princely state, NC had an agenda rooted in promoting separatism. After independence and accession to India, this party reportedly continued its efforts to create divisions, which culminated in the outbreak of widespread terrorism in 1989,” the spokesperson said. “During that period, the NC-led government actively supported these insurgent activities, contributing to large-scale migration from Kashmir, which was part of a designed game plan by the party.”The BJP leader said that law and order, police administration, and security forces had been under the jurisdiction of the J&K government, yet despite available resources, migration and unrest continued.He accused the NC of sowing the “seeds of separatism” over the decades, which he said have grown into “big trees”.Gupta slammed the National Conference for failing to develop J&K’s potential as a major tourist destination, both for leisure and religious pilgrimage, despite its natural and cultural richness. “The party prioritised family and personal gains over the development and welfare of the region,” he said.The BJP spokesperson accused the NC of undermining democratic institutions and promoting separatist sentiments, which he claimed have caused long-lasting damage to J&K’s social fabric.“The BJP-led government and local administration have succeeded in maintaining peace and providing a comfortable environment for the common people, free of hartals, calendars, and appeasement policies,” he said.Gupta reaffirmed that the BJP is committed to the development of J&K and that the region is now on a path of rapid progress.