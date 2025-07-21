NC reaffirms commitment to peaceful dialogue at India-Pak peace conference

Srinagar, Jul 20: National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, participated in a peace and dialogue conference between India and Pakistan at the India International Centre in New Delhi. The event was organised by the Centre for Peace and Progress.In his address, Sadiq, according to a party statement issued here, highlighted the importance of sincere and structured dialogue between the two nations as the only viable path to lasting peace in the region. He said that before engaging in any external peace efforts, internal reconciliation within Jammu and Kashmir must be prioritized.“The National Conference has always stood for peace, dignity, and the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. But for any meaningful external dialogue to succeed, there must be a foundation of internal peace and understanding within the region,” he said.Tanvir also stressed that the responsibility for creating a conducive environment for peace does not solely rest on India, but also on Pakistan. He urged Pakistan to take concrete steps to end its support for violence and terrorism, and instead, adopt a path of genuine and constructive engagement in the peace process.“Dialogue is not a sign of weakness; it is a reflection of democratic strength and political maturity,” he said, reinforcing the National Conference’s commitment to fostering peace through dialogue.Sadiq’s remarks continue to underscore the National Conference’s unwavering dedication to achieving peace while safeguarding the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.