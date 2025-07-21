Politics

NC reaffirms commitment to peaceful dialogue at India-Pak peace conference

Spokesperson Sadiq calls on Islamabad to stop supporting terrorism

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Jul 20: National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, participated in a peace and dialogue conference between India and Pakistan at the India International Centre in New Delhi. The event was organised by the Centre for Peace and Progress.In his address, Sadiq, according to a party statement issued here, highlighted the importance of sincere and structured dialogue between the two nations as the only viable path to lasting peace in the region. He said that before engaging in any external peace efforts, internal reconciliation within Jammu and Kashmir must be prioritized.“The National Conference has always stood for peace, dignity, and the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. But for any meaningful external dialogue to succeed, there must be a foundation of internal peace and understanding within the region,” he said.Tanvir also stressed that the responsibility for creating a conducive environment for peace does not solely rest on India, but also on Pakistan. He urged Pakistan to take concrete steps to end its support for violence and terrorism, and instead, adopt a path of genuine and constructive engagement in the peace process.“Dialogue is not a sign of weakness; it is a reflection of democratic strength and political maturity,” he said, reinforcing the National Conference’s commitment to fostering peace through dialogue.Sadiq’s remarks continue to underscore the National Conference’s unwavering dedication to achieving peace while safeguarding the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC seeks proper arrangements for Urs Shah-e-Hamadan (RA), Syed Mantaqi (RA)
AAP govt’s land pooling scheme ‘unconstitutional, anti-farmer’: Chugh
Jammu’s representation shrinks in new J&K govt for first time in 22 years
‘AAP’s Kashmir office vandalised again’; party says Govt not concerned
J&K destined to remain part of India: Bukhari 
Share This Article
Previous Article Veeri holds public outreach, reviews water supply projects
Next Article Apni Party lost elections for speaking truth: Dilawar Mir
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Catering contracts worth over Rs 13 lakh allotted in Jmu division e-auction
Jammu
INDIA bloc to push for J&K statehood in Parliament, says Congress
Politics
BJP govt transforming states into hubs of dev: Amit Shah
Politics
Apni Party lost elections for speaking truth: Dilawar Mir
Politics