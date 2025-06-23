NC President Farooq Abdullah Slams Delay in Statehood, Announces Human Rights Wing

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, calling it “a right, not a favour.”

Speaking at a party event in Srinagar, Abdullah said, “Statehood is the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is not a dole to be handed out at someone’s whim.”

He also expressed concern over what he termed as “ lies” being circulated by sections of the media on Statehood.

Abdullah also announced the formation of a Human Rights Wing of the party within the National Conference to .

The wing will be chaired by Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi and will have two more members.

In a sharp geopolitical remark, Abdullah also weighed in on the ongoing tensions in West Asia, cautioning Sunni-majority nations about their current alignment with Western powers.

“Sunni countries are also against Iran today. But they must remember—Israel and America will come for them too, for their resources, for their gas. This is not about religion, this is about exploitation,” he warned. (KNS)