BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

NC President Farooq Abdullah Slams Delay in Statehood, Announces Human Rights Wing

Says statehood is a right, not a favour; accuses media of 'spreading lies' on Statehood

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, calling it “a right, not a favour.”

Speaking at a party event in Srinagar, Abdullah said, “Statehood is the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is not a dole to be handed out at someone’s whim.”

He also expressed concern over what he termed as “ lies” being circulated by sections of the media on Statehood.

Abdullah also announced the formation of a Human Rights Wing of the party within the National Conference to .

The wing will be chaired by Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi and will have two more members.

In a sharp geopolitical remark, Abdullah also weighed in on the ongoing tensions in West Asia, cautioning Sunni-majority nations about their current alignment with Western powers.

“Sunni countries are also against Iran today. But they must remember—Israel and America will come for them too, for their resources, for their gas. This is not about religion, this is about exploitation,” he warned. (KNS)

MHA Declares Factions of J&K Muslim Conference as Unlaw Association 
NIRF Rankings 2024: KU ranks 14th best among SPUs, retains spot in top 50 universities
“Congress says it will bring back Article 370 but never mentions reclaiming PoK”: PM Modi
9 trains running late due to low visibility: Railways
Police files chargesheet against terrorist associate in Awantipora
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Road Accident at SIDCO Pulwama Leaves Two Injured, One Critical
Next Article BJP’s Tarun Chugh Joins Global Leaders in Cork, Ireland to Pay Tribute to Kanishka Bombing Victims 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Empowering remote students; Sakina Itoo dedicates buses to 5 GDCs in Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir
Netanyahu says Israel “very close” to achieving goals in Iran, vows to avoid “war of attrition”
Breaking World
Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA gets 5-day remand of two accused
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
BJP’s Tarun Chugh Joins Global Leaders in Cork, Ireland to Pay Tribute to Kanishka Bombing Victims 
Breaking