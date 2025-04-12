NC moves SC against Waqf Act

Srinagar, Apr 11: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday said it has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.

“On the directions of Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and in the interest of the minorities of India, JKNC has challenged the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court,” the party said.

The NC further informed that three of its MLAs—Arjun Singh Raju, Reyaz Khan and Hilal Lone—have filed a writ petition in the apex court seeking justice.