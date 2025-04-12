Top Stories

NC moves SC against Waqf Act

Shafat Malik
Srinagar, Apr 11: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday said it has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.
The Party said that the move was made on the directions of NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and in the interest of minorities in India.
The NC further informed that three of its MLAs—Arjun Singh Raju, Reyaz Khan and Hilal Lone—have filed a writ petition in the apex court seeking justice.

