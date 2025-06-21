“NC may approach Supreme Court over J&K statehood delay”: Former CM Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday cautioned that his party may be left with no choice but to approach the Supreme Court if the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir continues to be delayed.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said, “It’s been eight months (since the J&K government was formed). I am hopeful that when statehood is restored here, we will also get (administrative) powers… Our stand is that we are waiting (for J&K statehood). But if there are delays, we will have no option but to go to the Supreme Court,”

His remarks come at a time when the NC continues to push for the restoration of both statehood and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019 through the abrogation of Article 370. The move had also led to the bifurcation of the former state into two Union Territories–Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The NC’s renewed warning follows a meeting of its Working Committee held at the party headquarters in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah. The committee adopted seven resolutions covering key political, security, and civil rights issues, with the demand for restoration of special status and statehood being central.

“The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The Committee reiterated that this is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay. We will continue to fight for its restoration,” the resolution read.

The party also reiterated its call for the restoration of full statehood, pointing to commitments made both in Parliament and by the Supreme Court. “The Working Committee also urged the Government of India to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir immediately, as promised on the floor of Parliament, repeatedly echoed in the public domain, and also committed by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court,” the NC said.

Meanwhile, on a separate issue, Farooq Abdullah voiced concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, urging all parties to exercise restraint. “I pray that God gives wisdom to Iran and Israel both. Trump should talk about peace. This conflict can only be solved with peace,” he said, underscoring the need for diplomatic solutions amid rising hostilities. (ANI)