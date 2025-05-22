NC holds first working committee meet post-elections, passes seven resolutions

Srinagar, May 21: The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday held its first Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting after coming to power, chaired by party president Dr Farooq Abdullah. During the meeting, seven resolutions were passed, a party spokesperson announced.

NC Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, along with MLA Pampore Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi and State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, addressed a press conference at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar to share details of the CWC resolutions.

Chief Spokesperson said the meeting, chaired by Dr Farooq Abdullah, was attended by party vice president Omar Abdullah, working committee members, and special invitees. “The Working Committee strongly condemned the horrific Baisaran attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent individuals, including a young Kashmiri, Syed Adil Hussain Shah. It also denounced the continued cross-border shelling that took the lives of 23 innocent civilians,” he said.

Sadiq said the Committee expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved families. It also paid heartfelt tributes to the Working Committee members and party activists who have passed away since the last meeting, acknowledging their invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication.

The spokesperson said the second resolution reaffirmed the party’s commitment to special status. “The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The Committee reiterated that this is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay and we will continue to fight for its restoration,” he said.

Regarding the third resolution, Tanvir said, “The Working Committee also urged the Government of India to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir immediately, as promised on the floor of Parliament and repeatedly echoed in the public domain and also as committed by the constitution bench of the Supreme Court.”

The fourth resolution states: “The Committee welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and called upon both countries to uphold peace and explore long-lasting, peaceful solutions to end violence.”

According to the fifth resolution, the Working Committee reiterated the party’s unwavering commitment to the promises made in its manifesto. “It reaffirmed its resolve to continue the political and constitutional struggle for justice, peace, and the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir through democratic means,” Sadiq said.

He said the sixth resolution praised the public’s reaction to the recent violence: “The Working Committee appreciated the spontaneous and overwhelming support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in unequivocally condemning the Baisaran attack in Pahalgam. It also acknowledged the compassion and hospitality extended to tourists who found themselves stranded in the valley during challenging circumstances.

The Chief Spokesperson said the Committee called upon the Government of India to recognise and respect this powerful expression of solidarity and not squander the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity extended by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It further cautioned that arbitrary arrests, harassment of youth, targeted use of bulldozers, and intimidation of legitimate media voices will only alienate the very people who have stood firmly for peace and against violence.”

Reading out the seventh and final resolution, Sadiq stated: “The Working Committee expressed serious concern over the reports of harassment faced by students, traders, and residents from Jammu and Kashmir in various parts of the country. It strongly condemned their selective targeting in the aftermath of recent events. The Committee called upon all state governments to ensure the safety, dignity, and protection of the lives and property of all people from Jammu and Kashmir living or working in other parts of India.”