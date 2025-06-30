NC hails new YNC faces as ‘advocates of change’ with grounded experience

Srinagar, June 29: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference formally felicitated its newly appointed Youth National Conference Kashmir office bearers, terming the inclusion of a highly qualified and dynamic leadership team as timely and critical amid the socio-political challenges confronting the youth of the region.

Addressing a joint statement, senior NC leaders, including Provincial President Women’s Wing ShameemaFirdous, YNC President Salman Ali Sagar, and senior youth leader EhsaanPardesi, hailed the appointments as a historic milestone. They said there is need for youth-centric politics in Jammu and Kashmir that resonates with ground realities and reflects the spirit of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s mission of social justice and empowerment of the downtrodden.

“This moment signifies more than a reshuffle, it is the emergence of a young, diverse, and capable leadership cohort committed to public service. The new YNC leaders include researchers, legal professionals, engineers, business graduates, and media-savvy voices. They represent not just a generational shift but a renewal of our ideological commitment,” said Salman Ali Sagar.

Salman said that the youth today are facing extraordinary socio-economic constraints from surging unemployment and access to quality education to marginalisation in policy discourse.

“Youth involvement in the political arena of Jammu and Kashmir is no longer optional. The challenges confronting them demand innovation, empathy, and inclusive policymaking. We urge the new leaders to engage with youth on the ground, listen to their stories, and transform their experiences into pragmatic initiatives,” he said.

He further said that the YNC’s mandate must evolve to ensure meaningful representation and that the new office bearers will be instrumental in connecting youth voices to the policymaking table.

EhsaanPardesi echoed the sentiment and said that the youth remain the backbone of societal progress. “The appointees carry the responsibility of translating the aspirations of thousands into tangible outcomes. Their energy and intellect can become a formidable force for transformation, provided we continue to provide them with meaningful platforms and institutional support,” he said.

In her remarks, ShameemaFirdous welcomed the new leadership team and expressed hope that they would carry the party’s ideology forward with conviction and integrity. “There is a dire need for renewed focus on key challenges like unemployment, skill-building, and higher education. We are confident that this team will drive the youth wing forward with clarity of purpose and compassion,” she said.

The new team, as per NC sources, will also be tasked with strengthening grassroots connections, countering misinformation, leading community-driven initiatives, and playing a pivotal role in upcoming electoral mobilisations.

IrfanZahgeer- Vice President, YNC Kashmir:

Holding a Master’s degree in Public Administration, Zahgeer has been associated with the Youth National Conference since his school days. His dedication saw him rise through the ranks as Block President and Joint Secretary of YNC Kashmir. He is known for his deep understanding of public policy and local governance, making him a promising asset in the youth leadership structure.

AbidWani– Vice President, YNC Kashmir (Srinagar Zone)

A software engineering graduate from Karnataka, AbidWani brings both tech expertise and political maturity to the table. He previously served as the Provincial Secretary of the youth wing for four years and contributed as a media panelist for JKNC. His digital acumen and political communication skills are expected to play a crucial role in YNC’s engagement with educated youth.

Adv. Peerzada Musharraf– Vice President, YNC Kashmir (South)

An MA LLB from the University of Jammu, Peerzada Musharraf has a long-standing association with the party, beginning in his college days. He has served as District President Anantnag and Zonal President South Kashmir. Known for his legal insight and grassroots presence, Musharraf has been instrumental in mobilising the youth in South Kashmir’s politically sensitive districts.

Salman Matoo– Vice President, YNC Kashmir (Budgam/Beerwah)

A legal professional with BALLB and LLM degrees from the University of Hertfordshire, London, SalmanMatoo has been associated with the party for more than a decade. Having worked in various capacities at the youth wing from Beerwah, his international academic exposure combined with grassroots activism makes him a unique voice within the party’s youth ranks.

Sheikh Ovais– Provincial Secretary, YNC Kashmir

An MBA graduate from MS Ramaiah Institute, Bangalore, and a successful businessman, Ovais has actively served as Zonal Vice President of the youth wing. He also held the position of Additional Spokesperson for JKNC. His combination of entrepreneurial spirit and political experience is expected to boost the youth wing’s outreach and organisational management.

Hanan Hassan Qazi– Senior Executive Committee Member, YNC Kashmir

A civil engineer by profession, HananQazi has been a consistent core member of the previous YNC body. Widely regarded for his ability to mobilise and organise youth-led events and activities, he enjoys grassroots popularity and is seen as one of the most proactive faces in the youth leadership circle.

RaisMatoo– Zonal Head, Central Kashmir (YNC)

With an MA in Public Policy and Administration, RaisMatoo has been a vocal youth leader from Budgam. Formerly serving as District President of the youth wing, his elevation to Zonal Head Central Kashmir is seen as a strategic move to intensify mobilisation efforts in the key central districts.

FerozWani– Zonal Head, South Kashmir (YNC)

A grassroots-level leader with prior experience as Zonal Secretary and Vice President, FerozWani has remained active in every major electoral campaign, including recent parliamentary and assembly elections. His consistency, organisational discipline, and ground connect in South Kashmir earned him the zonal command.

Bilal Ganai– Provincial Joint Secretary, YNC Kashmir

A prominent youth leader from Srinagar, Bilal has previously served as District President. His political lineage, his father, a renowned political activist, was assassinated, combined with his own tireless organisational efforts, makes him a respected figure in the party. His appointment is seen as both strategic and symbolic.

Zahid Mughal- Zonal President YNC North Kashmir

Zahid has been appointed as zonal president of YNC north Kashmir. A grassroots level worker who remained with party all along worked tirelessly with entire leadership of north Kashmir particularly district Kupwara.