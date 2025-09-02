NC Govt failed people, BJP stands with flood-affected families, announce ₹28 Cr: LoP Sunil Sharma

Follow us on

Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, today addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, accompanied by Dr. Narinder Singh, BJP National Secretary & MLA, Sham Lal Sharma, MLA Jammu North, and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, MLA Ramgarh. BJP spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan was also present on the occasion.

Sunil Sharma expressed deep concern over the widespread devastation caused by incessant rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods that have disrupted normal life across the Jammu region. He informed that the disaster began with the cloudburst in Chashoti village on August 14, followed by another in Kathua on August 16, and further aggravated by continuous rains from August 24 to 26, leading to severe destruction in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, and other districts.

Highlighting the proactive role of BJP representatives, Sharma said, “BJP leaders and MLAs have stood shoulder to shoulder with the people, participating in rescue and relief operations. This is not a favour but our duty towards society.” He added that BJP representatives have consistently taken up the public’s concerns with the government and coordinated with officials of the concerned departments to ensure prompt relief measures.

However, Sharma strongly criticized the NC-led J&K government for its lack of seriousness and inadequate response, terming their efforts as mere “lip service” and “eyewash.” He said that the government demonstrated a perfect example of step-motherly treatment with the Jammu region in this tragedy. He said that despite having control over essential departments like electricity and water supply, the government failed to act on a war footing.

In contrast, Sharma praised the Union Government and the LG administration for their prompt and committed response as was evident in timely rescue operations in Mata Vaishno Devi route tragedy. He recalled that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the region recently, and now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji, accompanied by senior officers of the Army, Police, CAPFs, and civil administration personally reviewed the ground situation. The Union Home Minister also met affected families, local MLAs, and BJP leaders to chalk out a comprehensive relief strategy.

Outlining the immediate measures, Sharma informed that the Union Home Minister directed the MLAs and senior leaders to interact with affected families on September 4–6, organize medical camps on September 9, and conduct cleanliness drives on September 10–11. He further added that rehabilitation of nearly 200 families affected by the cloudburst in Margee village of Warwan has been requested.

In a significant announcement, Sharma revealed that all 28 BJP MLAs have contributed ₹1 crore each, amounting to ₹28 crore, for relief efforts. Additionally, BJP MPs have also pledged ₹2.5 crore each, taking the total to ₹35.5 crore.

The Union Government has already released ₹209 crore to the UT Disaster Response Fund (UT-DRF) and constituted a high-level committee to submit a report within two days, following which a relief package will be finalized and released within shortest possible time. The Union Home Minister has also asked the CMs of other states to contribute economically to recover from this tragedy, said Sunil Sharma.

Sharma further said that the Army, CAPF, and others will promote the people of health on a mission basis. He stressed that the Union government has made it absolutely clear that every possible maximal help will be provided to the people.

Sunil Sharma also shared that a request has been made to allow the farmers to sell the accumulated aggregates on their fields on their own. The free ration to all the affected people is requested, which will be conveyed to FCI by the Union Home Minister. He added that all the union ministers of departments related to flood affected fields, will visit and organize meetings with the J&K government.

Sunil Sharma reiterated that the NC government in J&K has miserably failed the people in their hour of crisis, while the BJP, Union Government, and LG administration remain fully committed to ensuring maximum relief and rehabilitation.