NC govt diligently addressing people’s issues: Dr Farooq

Says public concerns being prioritised, resolved efficiently

Udhampur, Sep 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to the media regarding the J&K Assembly elections and Union Cabinet clearing 'One Nation One Election' proposal, in Udhampur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar, Apr 19: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday held a series of meetings with public and individual delegations who had called on him at his residence in Jammu.
He attentively listened to the concerns raised by the visiting groups and assured them that their issues would be addressed by the relevant ministers. Dr Abdullah encouraged them to maintain open communication with the government and local MLAs for ongoing support.
The NC chief emphasised the unwavering dedication of party MLAs in advocating for the needs and concerns of the people. He highlighted the strong connection between the party and the public, saying the party headquarters in both Jammu and Srinagar are actively engaging with citizens, ensuring their voices are heard by the government.
“Our MLAs are diligently addressing the needs of the people, with the party closely monitoring the situation. The party headquarters serve as a vital link between the government and the public, ensuring that issues are resolved promptly,” he said.
Dr Farooq said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah maintains regular contact with the public, meeting with individuals and groups at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu and Srinagar, as well as at the Rabta office in Srinagar. He encouraged people to actively engage with the government, which has the mandate to resolve public concerns and issues.

