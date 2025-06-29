NC govt committed to youth welfare: Minister Dar

Jammu, Jun 28: Cabinet Minister Javid Ahmad Dar on Saturday said the Omar Abdullah-led government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of youth.

“We are focused on creating sustainable livelihood opportunities that allow young people to lead lives of dignity and self-reliance,” the minister said while addressing a day-long Youth National Conference (YNC) convention organised here under the leadership of Tejinder Pal Singh Aman, Provincial President YNC Jammu.

Dar, the Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election, was the Chief Guest at the event. He criticised previous regimes for neglecting youth-centric policies over the past decade. “Under Omar Abdullah’s leadership, the government has worked to ensure equitable representation for the Jammu region, despite a larger mandate from Kashmir,” he said.

Dar outlined several key welfare initiatives, including free travel for women on government buses, 200 units of free electricity for AAY families, and increased marriage assistance of Rs 75,000 for girls. He also mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir recently received a Rs 10,637 crore package aimed at infrastructure development, including major projects such as the Sadhna Tunnel and Mughal Road Tunnel.

The minister reaffirmed CM Abdullah’s commitment to addressing the issues faced by the youth of J&K, saying they are the backbone of society and play a crucial role in the region’s social and political transformation. He urged the youth to aim high, work diligently, and strengthen the organisational fabric of the party to bring about meaningful change.

In his address, Ajay Sadhotra, Additional General Secretary, criticised the “so-called” Double Engine government of the BJP, claiming it has failed in Jammu and Kashmir. He accused the BJP, which ruled J&K for the past decade, of abrogating Article 370 with promises to reduce unemployment and curb terrorism, promises that he says remain unfulfilled.

Sadhotra called for an end to the ongoing dual governance system, which he said has caused chaos and hurdles, and urged the Centre to restore statehood for J&K without delay.

Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President of JKNC Jammu, expressed concern over the “suffering” of the youth during the BJP’s rule. He cited official data indicating that over 13.5 lakh youth in J&K are battling drug addiction, with cases starting as early as age 10.

Earlier, Tejinder Pal Singh Aman stressed the importance of involving local youth in hydroelectric projects in Kishtwar and urged senior party leaders to provide youth with opportunities in the upcoming elections.

Bimla Luthra, former MLA and senior NC leader, said the current government, led by Omar Abdullah, is committed to addressing women’s issues and ensuring their dignity, security, and empowerment.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Provincial Secretary, called on the youth cadre to support Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah in their developmental and political efforts.