NC expresses condolences with Gen Secy Sagar

Srinagar, Sept 02: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister & Vice President Omar Abdullah have extended heartfelt condolences to Engineer Ghulam Nabi Malik of 90-Feet, Soura, on the demise of his wife.

The deceased was the niece of NC General Secretary and MLA Khanyar, Ali Muhammad Sagar.

Dr Farooq on Tuesday visited their residence at Iqbal Colony, 90 ft Soura, to offer his condolences. Accompanied by party leaders & functionaries, he expressed his deepest sympathies to the grieving family and prayed for the departed soul.

On the occasion, the NC chief offered Fatiha for the deceased and prayed for strength and fortitude for the bereaved Sagar and Malik households. Other party leaders, including Provincial President Showkat Mir, senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, MLAs Ahsan Pardesi, Tanvir Sadiq, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial Secretary Syed Tauqeer, District President Peer Afaq Ahmad, and party functionaries, also visited the bereaved household to offer their sympathies and offer their condolences.