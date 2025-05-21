NC demands restoration of J&K’s “special status”, condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status” and condemned the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a young resident.

The party’s Working Committee met under the chairmanship of party president Farooq Abdullah at the party headquarters and unanimously adopted seven resolutions addressing political, security, and civil rights issues.

“The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The Committee reiterated that this is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay and we will continue to fight for its restoration,” the the resolution on the J-K’s special status issue reads.

In August 2019, the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam and continued cross-border shelling, the first resolution expressed deep sorrow over the loss of civilian lives and paid tribute to deceased party workers and activists.

“The Working Committee strongly condemned the horrific Baisaran attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent individuals, including a young Kashmiri, Syed Adil Hussain Shah. It also denounced the continued cross-border shelling that took the lives of 23 innocent civilians The Committee expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved families. It also paid heartfelt tributes to the Working Committee members and party activists who have passed away since the last meeting, acknowledging their invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication.”

The Working Committee also demanded immediate restoration of statehood, referencing assurances made in Parliament, “The Working Committee also urged the Government of India to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir immediately, as promised on the floor of Parliament and repeatedly echoed in the public domain and also as committed by the constitution bench of the Supreme Court.”

The Committee also welcomed the announcement of a “ceasefire” and called upon both the countries to “uphold peace and explore long-lasting, peaceful solutions to end violence.”

The resolution mention that the party also reiterated its commitment to its manifesto, vowing to “uphold justice, peace, and people’s rights through democratic means.”

Acknowledging public solidarity, the committee praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for showing compassion to stranded tourists and unequivocally rejecting violence.

It warned the government against actions that could deepen alienation, such as “arbitrary arrests, harassment of youth, targeted use of bulldozers, and intimidation of media.”

It further cautioned that “arbitrary arrests, harassment of youth, targeted use of bulldozers, and intimidation of legitimate media voices will only alienate the very people who have stood firmly for peace and against violence.”

In its final resolution, the NC condemned the harassment of Kashmiris across India, particularly students and traders, calling on state governments to protect their rights and ensure their safety.

“The Working Committee expressed serious concern over the reports of harassment faced by students, traders, and residents from Jammu and Kashmir in various parts of the country. It strongly condemned their selective targeting in the aftermath of recent events. The Committee called upon all state governments to ensure the safety, dignity, and protection of the lives and property of all people from Jammu and Kashmir living or working in other parts of India,” the resolution read. (ANI)