NC, Congress misled people for decades, BJP brought dev in J&K: MP Khatana

Srinagar, Jul 11: Member of Parliament (MP) Ghulam Ali Khatana on Friday launched a scathing attack on the National Conference (NC) and Congress, accusing them of misguiding the people of Jammu and Kashmir for decades.”NC and Congress have made non-sensitive issues appear sensitive just to stay politically relevant. Instead of leading the people towards development, they deliberately kept the region trapped in confusion and backwardness,” Khatana said while addressing media persons here.He praised the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming Jammu and Kashmir through peace, development, and technology. He said the youth of J&K are now being connected to national platforms of innovation, education, and employment, which had never been a focus of earlier regimes.Highlighting the importance of innovation and nation-building, Khatana spoke about the ongoing “Bharat Sanrachna Exhibition” being held at SKICC, Srinagar. “From ISRO to DRDO, this exhibition is a live showcase of India’s technological and infrastructural strength. It reflects the new face of India and the new vision for Jammu and Kashmir. Our youth should visit this exhibition and see how India is building its future with world-class capabilities,” he said.The BJP leader lauded the efforts of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, saying that under his leadership, development projects are being executed with speed and transparency, and the administration is more accessible and accountable than ever before.He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to empowering youth, women, and marginalised sections, and said the party will continue working to ensure a peaceful, prosperous, and forward-looking Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier, MP Khatana held a public darbar at the party headquarters here, where he met with numerous delegations, local citizens, and party workers who presented a wide range of public issues, including development, infrastructure gaps, and employment concerns.During the public interaction, he listened to the grievances and assured people of timely action by taking up matters with the concerned departments. The darbar was a part of the BJP’s initiative to strengthen direct grassroots-level engagement and deliver transparent and responsive governance.