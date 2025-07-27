NC-Congress alliance on the brink: Ashok Koul

Srinagar, Jul 26: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul on Saturday said there are growing cracks between the National Conference (NC) and the Congress, claiming that their alliance is “nearing a split”.Speaking to reporters in Kupwara, Koul said, “NC is surviving today because of the Congress’s support. However, both parties are clearly in conflict. Once Congress walks out, we will see where NC stands. This alliance won’t last long.”Responding to recent statements made by NC leaders, including Nasir Aslam Wani, who said the party would have attended a joint event on statehood restoration if invited, the BJP leader said, “The NC and Congress need to decide what they really want. This blame game between them shows how fragile their understanding is,” he said.On the issue of statehood, Koul reiterated the BJP’s commitment: “Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have made it clear. The PM has also assured that statehood will be restored at the right time. We are confident that Jammu and Kashmir will get its statehood status back.”Midway through the day, the BJP shifted focus to the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating the bravery of Indian soldiers. Events were held across all ten districts of the Valley Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara.In Kupwara’s Regipora Chowk, Ashok Koul, along with state Secretary Mudasir Wani, Sajid Yousuf Shah, BJP Media Incharge Kashmir, District President Kupwara and GM Mir, offered tributes at the War Memorial. Party members across the valley held tribute meetings in honour of the martyrs.Referring to changing ground realities in Kashmir, the BJP General Secretary (Org) said, “Just yesterday at 9 PM, I saw youth playing cricket in Jawahar Nagar. This was unthinkable before 2019. Today, children go to school freely, families move around without fear, and the difference is clear.”He said that while some issues remain, gradual progress is visible. “You cannot expect overnight change. But the conditions have improved. We have selected our candidates seriously, and we are committed to good governance and justice,” he said.The BJP leader called upon the youth of Kashmir to draw inspiration from the courage of Kargil soldiers and to work for peace, unity, and national progress.