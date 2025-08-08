NC cadre are party’s backbone: Mir

Srinagar, Aug 07: The National Conference (NC) on Thursday convened an important organisational meeting of party functionaries from the Shaltaing Rural Block. The meeting was convened by district president Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmad. Party’s Provincial President Showkat Mir presided over the meeting as the guest of honour.The meeting witnessed participation from local Halqa and Mohalla presidents of the rural block, the party said in a statement issued here.In his address, Mir lauded the commitment of the party’s cadre at the grassroots level and urged them to continue playing their role as a vital link between the people, the party, and the administration. “The National Conference has always drawn its strength from the people and the grassroots leadership,” he said, adding, “You are the backbone of our party structure and the voice of your localities. Your role is indispensable in carrying forward our mission.”Reflecting on the party’s enduring legacy, the NC leader stressed the importance of unity, discipline, and consistent outreach, especially in the face of current political and administrative challenges.”At this juncture, our unity is our greatest strength. The road ahead demands collective resolve, ideological clarity, and unwavering dedication to public service,” he said. “Only by working together, hand in hand with our people, can we safeguard the values, identity, and aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir that the National Conference has always upheld,” he said.District President Peer Afaq Ahmad also addressed the gathering and appreciated the dedication of the party functionaries. He urged them to remain accessible to the people, identify local issues, and ensure that these concerns are effectively communicated to the higher-ups of the party and administration.The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from the participants to strengthen the party at the grassroots and uphold the ideals of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference in every mohalla and halqa.