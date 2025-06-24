NC appoints new leaders in Women’s Wing for Kashmir

Srinagar, Jun 23: Following the directions of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference on Monday announced that Parvina Chowdhary, of Bandipora, has been appointed as Vice President of NC Women’s Wing, Kashmir Province.

Syed Zarina Begum, also from Bandipora, has been nominated as District President, NC Women’s Wing Bandipora, with immediate effect, the party said in a statement issued here, adding, “Subeena Khan, a resident of Rawalpora, has been appointed as Vice President of NC Women’s Wing, Kashmir Province.”

Senior party leaders and office bearers have extended their best wishes to the newly appointed leaders, expressing confidence that the party will greatly benefit from their extensive experience in social work and public service.