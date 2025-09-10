NC announces key organisational appointments

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 09: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday approved a series of appointments within the party aimed at bolstering leadership and enhancing the party’s presence across various districts and zones in the region.

The party has appointed Ghulam Mohammad Hamdard as the Convenor of the Trade Union Cell, JKNC Kashmir Province, with immediate effect. A list of 35 Executive Members of the Trade Union Cell will be announced separately.

Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi), in addition to his role as Vice President, JKNC Kashmir Province, has been designated as In-charge District President Bandipora. Sheikh Gayas-U-Din has been nominated as In-charge District President Ganderbal. Ghulam Nabi Rather has been appointed as the Senior Vice President, JKNC Central Zone.

South Zone President, with the approval of the President of JKNC, appointed Adv. Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi, Master Shamus Ud-Din, Rafiq Ahmad Pandith as Vice Presidents of South Zone, while Adv. Hashim Hussain has been nominated as Secretary and Assad Ullah Alaie as Jt. Secretary.

These appointments underscore the party’s commitment to reinforcing its organisational strength and leadership across Jammu & Kashmir, the NC said in a statement issued here.

General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shami Oberoi, Advisor to HCM Nasir Aslam Wani, and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq have extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed functionaries as they assume their new responsibilities within the party.