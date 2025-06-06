‘Nature first, always’: Dr Farooq’s World Environment Day message

Srinagar, Jun 05: On World Environment Day, National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah called for a shift in priorities, urging that progress must not come at the cost of the environment.

Highlighting the destructive impact of deforestation, pollution and overexploitation of natural resources, Dr Abdullah in a statement issued here warned that Jammu and Kashmir is facing the consequences of global environmental neglect, including vanishing species and polluted water bodies.

“Our region’s beauty is its biggest asset. If we fail to preserve it, we lose not only our environment but our identity,” he said, calling on youth to lead the charge in keeping the region clean and green.

The NC chief stressed the need for personal responsibility, saying, “Stop plastic use, conserve water and electricity, and never underestimate the power of individual action.”

Quoting the revered Hazrat Sheikh Noor Ud Din Noorani (RA), the former chief minister reminded: “Food will survive only till forests survive.”

As the global theme echoes “Ecosystem Restoration,” he emphasised that “every ecosystem is connected. One collapse affects the rest.” Governments, he added, must balance growth with preservation. “Let’s not wait for change. Let’s become it,” Dr Farooq added.