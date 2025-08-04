Nationwide Digital Push : J&K crosses 10,000 km mark in optical fibre coverage: Govt

Srinagar, August 03: In a major development aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory has witnessed the laying of 10,072 route kilometres of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) as part of India’s national broadband expansion drive.The data was shared by Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in the Rajya Sabha.As of March 31, 2025, a cumulative 6,98,010 route kilometres of OFC have been laid across the country over the last three years, with Jammu and Kashmir emerging among the better-performing Union Territories in terms of fibre rollout. The numbers were released as part of a state-wise annexure presented to Parliament during a written response. While Tamil Nadu (86,944 km), Kerala (81,764 km), and Telangana (65,270 km) lead the country in total OFC coverage, Jammu and Kashmir has outpaced many other UTs and hilly states, including Delhi (7,951 km), Uttarakhand (8,382 km), and Himachal Pradesh (5,488 km). UT Ladakh has also seen 1,187 km of optical fibre laid, ensuring better connectivity even in high-altitude and remote border areas.The Minister said that the expansion of fibre connectivity is seen as a strategic step toward enabling e-governance, economic growth and security readiness. “Improved broadband access is transforming services in telemedicine, online education, digital banking, and citizen-centric service delivery, particularly in far-flung and sensitive districts,” he said. The Minister said that nationwide, the scale of optical fibre deployment illustrates the country’s commitment to universal digital access. The infrastructure being laid today underpins a wide array of services from 5G networks and smart city ecosystems to rural tele-connectivity and online learning hubs, he said.