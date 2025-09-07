National symbols must be respected, no one is above law: BJP

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 06: The Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday condemned what it termed as an attempt to damage the national emblem at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, calling it a deliberate effort to defame national symbols and disrupt peace in the region.

Addressing a press conference here, J&K BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi expressed deep concern over the incident and called for strict action against those directly involved as well as those who incited the attack.

The spokesperson described the issue as highly sensitive and dangerous, warning that such acts are aimed at reviving extremist sentiments in Kashmir, similar to those seen in the 1990s.

He praised the efforts of the Waqf Board, particularly its Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, for the renovation and beautification of the Hazratbal shrine, which is now considered one of the most beautiful religious sites in South Asia. However, he pointed out that certain political forces have tried to exploit this development for their narrow agendas.

“The national emblem represents the pride of every Indian, regardless of religion, and any attack on it is an insult to the entire nation,” he said.

Sethi slammed the alleged attempts by political actors, particularly from the National Conference, to “inflame passions” by tweeting provocative messages and spreading misinformation. “The national emblem belongs to every Indian. It cannot be politicised or used to stir unrest,” he stressed.

The BJP spokesperson urged the government to take strict action not only against those who physically attacked the symbol but also against those who incited and justified it, including political figures who supported or attempted to normalise the offence.

He cautioned against attempts to create unrest under the guise of religion or politics, suggesting that such provocations are orchestrated to destabilise the region and give space to anti-national elements.

“Pakistan and other hostile forces may seek to exploit the situation to further their agenda,” he said, but expressed confidence that the people of Kashmir, having seen past manipulations, will not fall prey to such tactics.