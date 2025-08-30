National Sports Day a reminder of discipline, unity sports bring into our lives: Satish Sharma

Follow us on

Jammu, Aug 29: Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma today said that National Sports Day is a reminder of the values of discipline and unity that sports bring into our lives.The Minister said this while addressing the National Sports Day celebrations at KK Hakku Stadium Jammu to commemorate the the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that National Sports Day is a reminder of the values of discipline, perseverance, and unity that sports bring into our lives. He added it is a moment of pride to see youth across every corner of J&K participating in these celebrations.“We must continue to encourage young athletes and train them from the grassroots to create champions who can bring glory to the nation”, he said.The National Sports Day celebrations were held across all districts of J&K today with great fervour and enthusiasm.At Srinagar, Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, along with Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, visited Polo Ground Sports Complex, where they interacted with players training in hockey, football (Sports Council Football Academy), taekwondo, archery, and badminton.A hockey exhibition match was played, and a kit distribution ceremony was also held on the occasion, bringing cheer to young athletes. A felicitation ceremony was also organized in Srinagar to appreciate all the departments and agencies that contributed to the successful conduct of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 at Dal Lake, which had drawn athletes and spectators from across the country earlier this month.Addressing the gathering on the occasion Sarmad Hafeez, remarked that the celebrations across districts, centres, and complexes show how deeply sports culture is taking root in J&K. “Our focus remains on strengthening the sports ecosystem by providing modern infrastructure, professional coaching, and equal opportunities for athletes from every background”, he said.Speaking on the, Nuuzhat Gul, highlighted that through National Sports Day, we not only honor the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand but also reaffirm our commitment to nurturing talent in both rural and urban areas. “With initiatives under Khelo India and PMDP, every athlete, irrespective of background, gets the chance to compete and excel”, she said.In Jammu, over two hundred sportspersons from different disciplines converged at a major function held at KK Hakku Stadium to pay floral tributes to the legendary Olympian, whose contribution brought multiple Olympic glories to the nation.The program, jointly organized by the J&K Sports Council, SAI STC Jammu, and Hockey Association of J&K, culminated with the National Anthem. An exhibition hockey match between Bandhu Rakh Club and Guru Nanak Club was the highlight of the celebration.In addition, sports competitions and activities were conducted in all districts of J&K, with enthusiastic participation from athletes and youth. Celebrations also took place in PMDP Centres, Khelo India Centres, and in-house centres of the J&K Sports Council, where officials presided over the events held across both rural and urban areas, symbolizing the inclusive spirit of National Sports Day.The celebrations across J&K, marked by matches, felicitations, kit distributions, and district-level activities, reflected the J&K Sports Council’s pivotal role in building a vibrant sporting culture, strengthening inter-departmental coordination, and carrying forward the glorious legacy of India’s sporting icons.