National Mission for Unity & Brotherhood hosts historic interfaith seminar

New Delhi, Aug 09: The National Mission for Unity and Brotherhood Saturday hosted a one-day seminar at the Main Auditorium of the India International Centre, New Delhi, bringing together spiritual leaders, distinguished personalities, and intellectuals from across faiths to promote peace, unity, and harmony in India and beyond.As per a statement issued here, the event’s Chief Guest, Dr. Karan Singh, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir graced the occasion with his presence and shared his rich experiences, inspiring the gathering with his vision for interfaith understanding and national integration. He was accompanied by his daughter, Dr. Jyotsna Singh, who also attended the seminar. The seminar witnessed the presence of prominent spiritual leaders from diverse faiths, including– Salman Chishty–revered Sufi leader from Ajmer Sharif, globally known for promoting peace, love, and spiritual unity through the Chishty Sufi Order, Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar–distinguished voice of interfaith harmony and social justice, Acharya Vivek Muni–renowned spiritual teacher inspiring peace, non-violence and inner reflection, Sardaar Paramjit Chandoke–respected community leader advocating equality, service and unity, Dr. A.K. Merchant-National Trustee of the Bahá’í Spiritual Assembly of India, noted for interfaith dialogue and global ethics, Marazban Zalwalla–Representative of the Parsi Zoroastrian faith, sharing the, wisdom of one of the world’s oldest traditions. Awami National Conference vice president Muzaffar Shah. Many other distinguished dignitaries and community representatives also attended, making the event a true embodiment of India’s pluralism. Seaking about the vision behind the seminar, Rakesh Sapru, Founder and General Secretary of the National Mission for Unity and Brotherhood, said: “In these times, it is vital to reinforce the bonds of unity across communities and faiths. Our mission is to restore peace and harmony in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, revive India’s rich cultural heritage, and create an international platform for peace. Seminars like this not only spread a powerful message to the world but also align with the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for a united, self-reliant, and progressive India.”The interfaith seminar served as a reminder that India’s strength lies in its unity amidst diversity. “At a time when the world faces growing polarization, gatherings like these reaffirm our shared human values—peace, love, and respect for all. By bringing together leaders from different faiths, the event sent a message of solidarity to the nation and the world, underscoring that dialogue and cooperation are the only paths to lasting peace,” the statement said. The National Mission for Unity and Brotherhood remains committed to organizing more such events in the future, whether in Kashmir, Delhi, or other parts of the country, to carry forward this message of unity and to strengthen India’s image as a land of harmony and mutual respect.