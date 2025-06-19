National integration camp under NCC begins 

Srinagar, June 18: A contingent of 340 Cadets and ANOs representing every State and Union Territory of India arrived in Srinagar on 17 Jun 25 to participate in the Special National

Integration Camp (SNIC) Srinagar, a 12 day camp being conducted by NCC Group Srinagar under the aegis of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate.

The camp commenced on an auspicious note with a multi-faith prayer ceremony at the Sarv Dharm Sthal, symbolising unity in diversity and reinforcing the ideals of communal harmony and national integration.

In a colourful and culturally rich start to the camp, cadets dressed in traditional attire from their respective regions showcased the vibrant mosaic of India’s heritage. Their enthusiastic participation radiated youthful energy and a shared sense of patriotism that set the tone for the camp’s inclusive ethos.

Brig Deepak Sajjanhar, SM, Group Commander NCC Srinagar, in his welcome address, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in nurturing unity, leadership, and national pride among the youth. He reiterated NCC’s commitment to grooming responsible citizens and future leaders of the nation.

The serene surroundings of Badami Bagh Cantonment then witnessed a spirited Battle of Intellects, as six teams engaged in a high-spirited quiz competition focused on the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the NCC. Demonstrating impressive knowledge and team spirit, the cadets impressed the quizmasters, with Team Ganga securing the top spot on the podium.

The day continued with fun-filled activities, invigorating military training sessions, and exhilarating cultural exchanges. These engagements fostered camaraderie and lasting friendships among cadets from diverse backgrounds, truly embodying the spirit of “Unity and Discipline.”

The Special National Integration Camp stands as a testament to NCC’s enduring mission of promoting national unity, cultural harmony, and the development of leadership among India’s youth.