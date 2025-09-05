National Institutional Ranking Framework 2025 : SKUAST-K secures 7th position in agri & allied sectors; other J&K universities shine

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 04: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has attained the 7th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 within the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category. The rankings were published by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, on Wednesday, September 4, 2025.

In contrast, the University of Kashmir has achieved the 34th position, while the University of Jammu is ranked 51st in the NIRF 2025 Rankings under the Universities category nationwide. In the Agriculture & Allied Sectors, SKUAST-K has secured the 7th rank, with SKUAST-J following at the 23rd position.

The University of Kashmir has attained the 8th rank, and the University of Jammu has achieved the 21st rank in the State Public Universities category. This is a significant accomplishment and reflects the transformative efforts to establish world-class teaching and research institutions.

IIT Jammu, NIT Srinagar, and IIM Jammu have been recognised among the top 100 institutes in the Engineering and Management categories, respectively. However, the SMVDU has secured a position in the top 25 for Architecture.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartiest congratulations to the Universities and Educational Institutions of Jammu and Kashmir UT for their remarkable accomplishment in the recently released NIRF-2025 rankings.

