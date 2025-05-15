“Nation is proud of our armed forces for scripting historic victory saga of ‘Operation Sindoor”: LG Sinha 

Srinagar, May 15 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said,”Nation is proud of our armed forces for scripting a historic victory saga of ‘Operation Sindoor’ with bravery & avenging Pahalgam terror attack.”

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote,”Nation is proud of our armed forces for scripting a historic victory saga of ‘Operation Sindoor’ with bravery & avenging Pahalgam terror attack. They have given exemplary punishment to terror planners sitting in Pakistan by dismantling their terror bases & killing top terrorists.”

“Operation Sindoor has changed the course of the fight against terror in one focused and measured hit. Our brave armed forces have not only destroyed the terror factories within Pakistan, but terrorists are now being hunted one by one.”the post reads.

“As Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji said, Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail won’t work now and its nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency.” He added.