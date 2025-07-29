Nation expects innovation from IIT graduates: LG

Jammu, July 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the inaugural ceremony ‘Navarambh’ at IIT Jammu today, welcoming new students of B.Tech, M.Tech, Ph.D., and M.Sc. programs. In his inspiring address, the LG congratulated the fresh batch and urged them to become key contributors to India’s scientific and technological advancement.

Praising the IITs for their critical role in nation-building, Sinha said, “Science and Technology will be the key drivers of Viksit Bharat, and the country expects IITians to lead this transformation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made to support tech entrepreneurs. India today offers greater opportunities for IIT graduates than ever before, and with your talent and hard work, our nation will emerge as a global innovation hub.”

He called upon students to focus on solving real-world problems, remain adaptable in an evolving global landscape, and stay ahead in the fields of technology and research. The LG also urged the faculty of IIT Jammu to scale up research initiatives of national relevance and continue raising the bar for engineering education.

Highlighting recent developments in defence, Sinha referenced Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India’s growing technological edge in warfare.

“Operation Sindoor was a landmark achievement for our armed forces and engineers. It has shown that the era of conventional warfare is over. We must now set new paradigms in defense through innovations in cybersecurity, AI-driven warfare, and advanced communication systems.”

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the growing importance of IIT graduates in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, automotive technologies, space exploration, energy, and environmental sustainability. He called for increased participation in tech startups and innovation-driven enterprises that contribute to India’s economic and strategic goals.

As part of the ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor launched four new academic programs for undergraduate and postgraduate students, reflecting IIT Jammu’s commitment to industry-relevant, future-ready education.The Predictive Analytics program will use data-driven models to forecast outcomes, with applications in healthcare, risk management, governance, and marketing, the Engineering Physics program will bridge theoretical science with practical engineering, enabling innovation in product development and pharmaceuticals and the Tunnel Engineering and Structural EngineeringM.Tech programs are aimed at addressing infrastructure challenges, especially in the Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, using modern and globally aligned solutions.

Sinha commended Director Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur and the faculty for modernizing the academic curriculum and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship at the institute.

Prof. Gaur provided an overview of the institution’s academic vision and upcoming initiatives. The event was attended by Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ubniversity (SMVDU), senior officials, faculty members, and students.