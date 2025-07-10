Nasir Khuehami Re-Elected as JKSA National Convenor for Third Consecutive Term

Prominent student leader Nasir Khuehami has been re-elected as the National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) for a third consecutive term.

His re-election is part of a broader organizational revamp following the successful conclusion of a three-day nationwide and international electoral and consultative process conducted by the association.

He was elected unanimously through a proper voting process. A total of 200 office bearers were elected during the three-day voting process. The Association has over 1,600 active members and volunteers across the country and abroad.

The restructuring aims to infuse fresh energy into the association’s operations while reinforcing its long-standing commitment to democratic functioning and grassroots leadership. The elections witnessed enthusiastic participation from student leaders and volunteers across India and abroad. With student engagement growing exponentially over the years, JKSA has emerged as the largest representative student body for students from Jammu and Kashmir, operating in over seventeen Indian states and union territories, as well as in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Gulf nations, China, Iran, and various parts of Europe.

Over the past several years, Khuehami has steered the association through numerous critical phases, including the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, violence against Kashmiri students across India, the COVID-19 pandemic, and hundreds of student distress cases nationwide. Under his leadership, JKSA has significantly expanded its outreach, institutionalized support systems for students in distress, facilitated evacuations during emergencies, offered legal aid, and forged partnerships across political, administrative, and civil society groups.

Upon his re-election, Khuehami emphasized that JKSA will continue to uphold democratic values, serve as a dependable support system for students in need, and work tirelessly to ensure that the youth from the region are empowered, protected, and given platforms to thrive nationally and globally. “I am deeply honored by the confidence the association has placed in me,” said Khuehami. “I will continue to work tirelessly for the welfare of students, regardless of whether I hold a position of power.”

He expressed gratitude to the association and pledged to uphold the responsibilities entrusted to him while ensuring the continued success of JKSA’s initiatives. I pledge to bridge the gap between students and their respective state governments and law enforcement agencies, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment. Under his leadership, JKSA has played a pivotal role in advocating for the rights and welfare of students from Jammu and Kashmir pursuing education across India.

Khuehami has vowed to continue these efforts, especially in ensuring student safety, access to scholarships, and empowerment opportunities.