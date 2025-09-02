Nasir Ajaz makes it to India Volleyball Camp

Follow us on

Jammu, Sep 1: In a remarkable achievement, Nasir Ajaz Sofi, a talented young spiker from district Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, has been selected for the India Volleyball Camp.

A statement issued here said that the prestigious camp, organized by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), aims to shortlist the best young volleyball players in the country for the upcoming International Volleyball Championship in China. Nasir’s exceptional spiking skills and outstanding performance have earned him a spot among the 23 probable selected from a pool of 192 talented players from 27 affiliate units across the country.

