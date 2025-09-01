Sports

Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan : Police organise Men’s Volleyball Tournament in Kupwara

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read
Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 31: Police in Kupwara Sunday organised Men’s Volleyball Tournament at DPL Kupwara, under the banner of the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan. This exciting event, drew 12 enthusiastic teams from across the region, all vying for the prestigious Grand Finale trophy.As per a statement issued here, the opening ceremony was graced by DySP Kupwara, Gulzaar Rashid, accompanied by other senior police officers. The officials interacted with the participating players, extending their best wishes for a successful tournament. Speaking at the event, DySP Kupwara emphasised the importance of sports as a powerful tool in promoting a healthy and drug-free environment in the region. The first match of the tournament was played between Drugmullah Volleyball Team and Hyhama Volleyball Team. In an exciting and competitive contest, Drugmullah Volleyball Team triumphed over their opponents with a dominant 2-0 victory, setting the tone for what promises to be an action-packed tournament. The tournament is being held as part of the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, a national initiative aimed at combating drug abuse and promoting a healthy lifestyle among the youth. J&K Police, in collaboration with local community leaders and organizations, are working to create awareness and engage young people in sports to foster positive change.

Sarmad Hafeez kick starts National Thang-Ta championship at Srinagar
Open UT carrom championship to begin on Sep 28
J&K Cricket Association To Organise Umpires Clinic in Srinagar, Jammu
Inter-school Zonal Level competitions continues across Ganderbal
Balram Dass Ji Tandon Memorial Tourney: JKCA U-16 team creates history; outplays Punjab in summit clash to lift trophy
Share This Article
Previous Article Umer Heir, Kings FC Among Winners of CRPF Football Cup
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Umer Heir, Kings FC Among Winners of CRPF Football Cup
Sports
Modi Meets Xi Again
Editorial
Peer Learning: The Heartbeat of NEP 2020’s Inclusive Education Vision
Opinion
Entrepreneurs and the Spirit of innovation
Opinion