Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan : Police organise Men’s Volleyball Tournament in Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 31: Police in Kupwara Sunday organised Men’s Volleyball Tournament at DPL Kupwara, under the banner of the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan. This exciting event, drew 12 enthusiastic teams from across the region, all vying for the prestigious Grand Finale trophy.As per a statement issued here, the opening ceremony was graced by DySP Kupwara, Gulzaar Rashid, accompanied by other senior police officers. The officials interacted with the participating players, extending their best wishes for a successful tournament. Speaking at the event, DySP Kupwara emphasised the importance of sports as a powerful tool in promoting a healthy and drug-free environment in the region. The first match of the tournament was played between Drugmullah Volleyball Team and Hyhama Volleyball Team. In an exciting and competitive contest, Drugmullah Volleyball Team triumphed over their opponents with a dominant 2-0 victory, setting the tone for what promises to be an action-packed tournament. The tournament is being held as part of the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, a national initiative aimed at combating drug abuse and promoting a healthy lifestyle among the youth. J&K Police, in collaboration with local community leaders and organizations, are working to create awareness and engage young people in sports to foster positive change.