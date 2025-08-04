BreakingJammu

“Nari Shakti is making significant contribution to innovation…”LG Sinha Delivers Convocation Address at SKAUST- Jammu 

"Pleased to visit SKUAST- Jammu": LG

1 Min Read

Jammu, August 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday Visited SKUAST- Jammu and delivered the convocation address.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote ,”Pleased to visit SKUAST- Jammu and deliver the convocation address. Spoke about need for a stronger innovation and modern technology ecosystem for sustainable agricultural practices to prioritize farmer incomes, risk mitigation and strengthening farmer-industry linkages.”

“Nari Shakti is making significant contribution to innovation & enhancing productivity & efficiency in agriculture sector. In areas like climate smart crops, pest management, biotech solutions, organic farming,the participation of women scientists has made invaluable contribution,”the post reads.

 

