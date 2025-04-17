NaMo Kendra invites applications for newly formed ‘CNMS Global Advisory Council’

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) has invited applications from across the globe for membership in its newly constituted Global Advisory Council.

This new initiative aims to bring together distinguished individuals—experts, academicians, policymakers, entrepreneurs, social reformers, and thought leaders—who are passionate about contributing to India’s journey towards becoming a global power.

Announcing the launch of the Global Advisory Council, Prof. Jasim Mohammad, Chairman of the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies, said

“The Global Advisory Council is a platform for committed individuals (Indian Citizen) across the world who wish to contribute meaningfully to the idea of Viksit Bharat. We are creating a space where global minds can collaborate with us in shaping public policy, strengthening India’s international presence, and supporting nation-building.”

The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies is a premier global research institution dedicated to addressing national and international challenges through in-depth analysis of governance, diplomacy, and civilizational values. With its Advisory Council, and Governing Council already in place, CNMS is now expanding its outreach to the international community through this new global initiative.

“We welcome individuals who believe in India’s potential and want to be a part of its growth story. Whether you are in India or abroad, if you are passionate about research, strategy, and public engagement, we encourage you to apply,” added Prof. Mohammad.

Applicants are requested to submit a detailed resume along with a brief note on how they wish to contribute to the vision and activities of CNMS. All applications will be thoroughly reviewed by the Executive Council of CNMS, and selections will be made through a transparent and merit-based process.

“The CNMS Global Advisory Council will be a diverse and dynamic forum of voices that reflect the global vision of Bharat. This is an open call to join hands with us in building a stronger, self-reliant, and globally respected India,” Prof. Jasim Mohammad stated.

Interested individuals can email their applications to Email: [email protected]