NABARD-funded check dam transforms Channi-Mansar Panchayat; revives agriculture in Udhampur

A newly constructed check dam under the Channi-Mansar Watershed Project has brought relief and renewed hope to farmers in the water-deprived Channi-Mansar Panchayat of Udhampur district.

Funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.54 Lakh, the dam has addressed the acute water scarcity that had forced many farmers to abandon their fields. The project, aimed at soil and water conservation, has not only rejuvenated agricultural activities but also strengthened the socio-economic fabric of the village.

NABARD district In-charge Siddharth said, ” A few days ago, we conducted a training for self-help groups for 30 women on bee-keeping… We also helped them with credit-linking under schemes like HADP (Holistic Agriculture Development Program).

We are running Tribal Development Program… A lot of things were also conducted under the Water-Shed Program under which a well and a check dam were constructed and these are benefitting local residents in Channi-Mansar region… We provide trainings under the self-reliant schemes of PM Modi… NABARD works here in two ways – Spring-Shed, which is for reviving old water springs; and Water-Shed, which is for water and soil conservation… We are getting complete support from the state and central government…”.

For years, the hilly terrain of Channi-Mansar Panchayat lacked proper water storage facilities, causing rainwater to drain away without being utilized. As a result, vast stretches of farmland turned barren, leaving farmers unable to cultivate seasonal crops. Many were compelled to leave agriculture, worsening the region’s economic condition. However, the newly constructed check dam has changed the scenario by effectively harvesting rainwater, ensuring sustained irrigation for crops. A beneficiary farmer said yesterday, “This check dam has been made after our appeal… Due to this, we have water for our crops… We thank NABARD and the Water-Shed Chairman for this dam… Even the domestic and wild animals get water for drinking from this…”.

Villagers have expressed immense gratitude towards NABARD and the Government of India for the watershed project, which has not only mitigated drought-like conditions but also enhanced agricultural productivity. Farmers can now grow multiple seasonal crops, significantly boosting their income. The project has also played a crucial role in preventing soil erosion and improving groundwater levels, ensuring long-term benefits for the community.

Water-Shed Project Chairman Purshotam Kumar said, “This has benefitted a lot of people in the region… This check dam will provide water to the people, as well as animals, as they used to be deprived of it during summers… We faced a minor leak issue in March, but we got it repaired… The government of India is also appreciating this project as they promote water conservation… We also made a water observation trench for the same purpose. We request that the government provide us with more such schemes…”. (ANI)

