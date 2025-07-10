Mutual tourism growth possible between J&K and West Bengal: CM Omar Abdullah 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the Travel & Tourism Fair, TTF Kolkata-2025, India’s oldest and most trusted B2B travel trade show, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.

Addressing a distinguished gathering of travel professionals, industry stakeholders, and dignitaries, the Chief Minister described TTF Kolkata as a vital platform to explore avenues for collaboration between Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal and promote mutual growth in the tourism sector.

He emphasized that the fair would encourage all stakeholders to contribute meaningfully towards strengthening the cultural and economic ties between the two regions.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by several dignitaries, including Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Committee Rajkumari Thapa, MLA (Soreng-Chakung) Aditya Gole, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Neelu Sharma, Counsel General of Thailand Siriporn Tantipanyathep, and Convenor of Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT) Raj Basu.

The event also witnessed enthusiastic participation from various tour and travel operators, tourism officers, and media representatives, highlighting the growing significance of the eastern Indian market in national and global tourism circuits.

In his address, the Chief Minister, who was the chief guest at the event, highlighted Jammu & Kashmir’s transformation into a year-round, all-segment tourist destination, with significant strides made in infrastructure, accessibility, and investor-friendly policies.

He spoke of the deep cultural and emotional connect between J&K and West Bengal, inviting travellers from the state to rediscover the timeless charm, natural beauty, and evolving experiences of Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his privilege in being part of the country’s premier travel trade platform. “It is indeed a privilege to be here at TTF Kolkata 2025,” he said. “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the organizers for creating this vital platform that promotes tourism across the country. Jammu & Kashmir is proud to participate as a key stakeholder in India’s tourism growth story.”

The Chief Minister elaborated on the remarkable transformation witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism sector. “J&K has evolved into a year-round, all-segment tourism destination,” he noted. “We are not only focusing on traditional sites but have also identified and developed off-beat locations such as Gurez, Bangus, Bhaderwah, Sanasar, Doodhpathri, and Basohli. These destinations have seen significant growth and offer unique experiences to travellers.”

Highlighting the J&K’s thrust on border tourism, the Chief Minister stated, “We are promoting tourism in areas like Uri, Keran, Teetwal, and Suchetgarh. Our aim is to ensure that local communities benefit directly from tourism-led development. These border destinations are not only picturesque but also rich culturally.”

The Chief Minister placed special emphasis on community involvement in the tourism landscape. “Homestays across Jammu & Kashmir reflect the growing grassroots participation in tourism,” he said. “We are particularly supporting women-led homestays in rural areas such as Kupwara and Ganderbal. This approach is helping us promote inclusive growth while empowering women economically.”

He also underlined the growing popularity of niche tourism in the region. “J&K has emerged as a prime hub for adventure tourism—be it skiing, trekking, alpine lake exploration, or mountaineering,” he said. “Our world-class golf courses in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar, and Jammu are attracting global enthusiasts, including international cricketers. Wedding tourism, too, is gaining momentum in Srinagar and Gulmarg, with several high-end celebrations taking place in these iconic locations.”

Referring to the revival of film tourism, the Chief Minister stated, “Jammu & Kashmir is once again reclaiming its position as the cinematic crown of India, ideal for filmmaking. The return of Bollywood to the Valley is not only enhancing the region’s visibility but is also creating livelihood opportunities across sectors.”

Sharing recent recognitions, he added, “J&K’s tourism initiatives have earned national acclaim. We received the SKOCH Silver Award for our Homestay Initiative and multiple accolades under the Ministry of Tourism’s Best Rural Homestay Awards for locations like Keran, Jharokabagh, and Yusmarg. We were also recognized under the ‘Travel for LIFE’ program for our sustainable tourism efforts. Moreover, Aru in Pahalgam was awarded Best Tourism Village in the Adventure Category.”

Discussing future prospects, the Chief Minister spoke about J&K’s emergence as a hub for MICE tourism. “We are positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), backed by our natural beauty, cultural richness, and improved infrastructure,” he said.

Looking ahead, he stressed the importance of sustainable and inclusive development. “Our tourism strategy is anchored in sustainability, community participation, and heritage conservation,” he said. “We are focusing on expanding experiential and niche tourism—ranging from homestays and cultural trails to wellness and rural tourism. Our vision is to make Jammu & Kashmir not just a preferred destination, but a global benchmark for responsible, inclusive, and transformative tourism.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended a warm invitation to delegates, investors, and travel stakeholders. “I urge all of you to visit Jammu & Kashmir and witness its tourism potential first-hand. TTF Kolkata offers us a unique platform to explore collaboration and foster deeper cultural and economic ties with West Bengal. J&K has always held a special place in the hearts of travellers from Eastern India, and we look forward to welcoming them once again with renewed experiences and opportunities.”

The Travel & Tourism Fair Kolkata 2025, being held from July 10–12, features over 500 exhibitors from 25+ Indian states and 14+ countries, along with 5,500+ verified travel trade professionals, making it the largest tourism networking event in Eastern India ahead of the festive travel season.