Muslims perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in Gbal’s Lar village

Lar (Ganderbal), June 29: In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, the Muslim community in Lar village of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district came together to perform the last rites of a local Kashmiri Pandit, Shri Badri Nath Bhat, who passed away on Sunday.

As the news of his demise spread, hundreds of Muslim neighbours—men, women, and children—rushed to Bhat’s ancestral home to express their condolences and assist in the final rites. Muslim men were seen respectfully carrying the hearse to the cremation ground, helping the grieving family in every possible way to conduct the Hindu rituals.

The moving scene was hailed across the area as a powerful reminder of Kashmir’s syncretic traditions and shared heritage. “This is true Kashmir, this is our culture,” said a neighbour. “We do not believe in divisive politics. We believe in humanity and brotherhood.”

Locals described Shri Bhat as a noble and respected figure in the village. “It is a great loss for all of us,” said one Muslim resident. “We grew up together, celebrated festivals together, and mourned losses together. Today, it was our duty to stand with his family.”

The overwhelming participation of the Muslim community in the last rites stood as a testament to the enduring spirit of coexistence that has long defined the region, especially in times of grief and loss.

Residents from nearby areas also joined in, offering condolences and solidarity, with many calling it a living example of Kashmir’s composite culture.