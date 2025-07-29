Multiple flight operations disrupted due to heavy rainfall in Delhi, Airlines issue advisories

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds in Delhi have prompted major airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India, to issue travel advisories, warning passengers of potential disruptions to flight operations on Tuesday morning.

IndiGo, in a post on X, stated, “With heavy rainfall expected over #Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We’ll keep you posted, and we’re always around if you need help.”

SpiceJet also highlighted the impact of adverse weather conditions in Delhi and Dharamshala, noting on X, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL) and Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”

Similarly, Air India issued a warning, stating, “Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.”

IMD predicts heavy rainfall across India until August 4. Northwest India, including East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 29, with heavy showers in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana. West India, including Konkan and Gujarat, will see isolated heavy rain on July 29 and light to moderate showers for 6-7 days.

Northeast India, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. East and Central India, including Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, will experience isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms.

South Peninsular India, including Kerala and Coastal Karnataka, is expected to experience heavy rain on July 29-30, accompanied by strong winds (40-50 kmph). Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely across most regions for the next week.

According to IMD, it is forecasted that there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Northwest, Northeast, and Eastern India during the next few days. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is also likely over Central and Peninsular India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan on Wednesday (i.e July 30). Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and West Rajasthan on Wednesday. (ANI)