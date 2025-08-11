SEOVideo Multilayered security set for smooth, peaceful August 15 celebrations in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Multilayered security set for smooth, peaceful August 15 Independence Day celebrations. Last updated: August 11, 2025 2:30 pm RK Online Desk Published: August 11, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE Importance of Ramadan | Interview with Shaykh Irshad Ahmad Tantray Al-Madni Ganderbal Police conduct district-wide searches to curb circulation of banned literature. Gandabal Bridge remains unfinished continued delays have sparked frustration among locals CMO Kupwara inspects CHC Zachaldara, PHC Wodipora, stresses on quality healthcare Shamima Firdous sought strict action to combat rising Drug abuse among college students TAGGED:august 15Independence Daysecurity in kashmir Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Print Previous Article GOI files reply to Petition challenging powers of LG to nominate five MLAs Leave a Comment Leave a Comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollowInstagramFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeGoogle NewsFollowLatest News GOI files reply to Petition challenging powers of LG to nominate five MLAs Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News National August 11, 2025 Tiranga rally in Baramulla sees 12,000+ participants; events held across all blocks, tehsils: DC Video August 11, 2025 Delhi High Court seeks Yasin Malik’s response in NIA’s death penalty appeal Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 11, 2025 “Fight to save Constitution”: Rahul Gandhi as police stops INDIA bloc leaders march to EC Breaking National August 11, 2025 SearchSearch Recent Posts Multilayered security set for smooth, peaceful August 15 celebrations in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir GOI files reply to Petition challenging powers of LG to nominate five MLAs Tiranga rally in Baramulla sees 12,000+ participants; events held across all blocks, tehsils: DC Delhi High Court seeks Yasin Malik’s response in NIA’s death penalty appeal “Fight to save Constitution”: Rahul Gandhi as police stops INDIA bloc leaders march to EC Recent Comments