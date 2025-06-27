Multi-tier security setup to ensure pilgrim safety: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that this year’s AmarnathYatra will see significantly improved security measures, aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims. Speaking to the press at Raj Bhawan, Sinha emphasised the administration’s commitment to providing a secure and smooth pilgrimage, with an enhanced security presence, digital monitoring, and upgraded infrastructure along the Yatra routes.

The LG said security is being handled by a joint force of J&K Police, Army, and CAPFs, with three-tier arrangements from Lakhanpur to the Holy Cave. He said that RFID-based tracking, eKYC, and high-definition surveillance cameras are part of the digital security ecosystem. “Every pilgrim and service provider is given an RFID card after eKYC. A modern integrated command-and-control center and an additional police center are monitoring the Yatra 24/7,” he added.

“The deployment this time is deeper and more robust than in the past. Verification of every service provider is complete, and tourist spot security has also been enhanced. Mock drills and high surveillance patrols have also been carried out in advance.”

He, however, confirmed there has been a drop of over 10 percent in pilgrim registration for this year’s ShriAmarnathjiYatra following the Pahalgam terror attack. “The pilgrim registration before the April 22 incident was going on at a good pace but after that the registrations decreased. There was a drop of 10.19 percent in registration compared to last year,” Sinha told reporters at Raj Bhavan here. However, he added that registrations had seen a significant uptick in the past few days. “Over 85,000 people have reconfirmed their participation,” he said.

The LG said that 5.12 lakh pilgrims had participated in last year’s Yatra, the highest in the last 12 years. “This year, we’ve seen a reduction of around 35,000 to 40,000 registrations so far. But I hope that number will continue to rise,” he added.

Regarding the suspension of helicopter services this year, the LG mentioned that only 8 percent of pilgrims used helicopter services in the past, so the decision is not expected to significantly affect the Yatra. He also cited past accidents and emphasised that safety remains the top priority.

Sinha said that insurance coverage for both pilgrims and ponies is being managed jointly by the Shrine Board and administration.

Sinha acknowledged the warm hospitality shown by the people of Kashmir during the Yatra every year. “I want to thank the people of Kashmir, especially service providers, for their continued support and enthusiasm. Their hospitality is unmatched anywhere in the country,” LG Sinha added.

Further highlighting the improvements in infrastructure, the LG noted that roads to the Yatra routes have been widened, with significant changes to enhance safety. “Baltal and Chandanwari-Pahalgam routes have been widened from 4–5 feet to 12 feet. Cross-barriers and strong railings have also been installed to make the journey safer,” he added.

Sinha also mentioned that significant upgrades in healthcare facilities have been made, with 100-bed hospitals at both Baltal and Nunwan camps, ensuring better medical support for pilgrims. Furthermore, grid power now covers the Baltal-Holy Cave stretch, with plans to expand coverage this year.

On the environmental front, the LG highlighted the achievement of the Zero Landfill goal for the second consecutive year, with excellent cleanliness facilities now in place, thanks to collaborative efforts between the Shrine Board, Rural Development, and Urban Development departments.

To improve the pilgrim experience, new facilities, such as shoe racks, cloakrooms, helmet distribution, and free fodder for ponies, have been introduced. Permanent accommodations at both Baltal and Nunwan camps are under construction, with major portions expected to be ready this year despite a slight delay.

Additionally, the installation of a new footover bridge at Nunwan has streamlined convoy movement, allowing pilgrims to reach their camps faster with a single check-in process.

Responding to a question on Muharram, Sinha confirmed that the processions in Srinagar will follow the same routes as last year, ensuring consistency and stability in the region’s security arrangements.