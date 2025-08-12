Multi-tier security arrangements in place for peaceful I-Day: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 11: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, on Monday said comprehensive, multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place across the Valley to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, IGP Birdi said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in close coordination with paramilitary forces, have deployed personnel in strength to provide foolproof security for the national event.

“Rehearsals and drill preparations for the main function are currently underway,” he said, adding that, “a multi-layered security plan is being implemented to ensure smooth and incident-free Independence Day celebrations.”

Three days ago, the IGP chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir to assess the prevailing security scenario and to finalise arrangements for the August 15 events.

During the meeting, Birdi directed officers to reinforce security checkpoints, particularly during nighttime hours, at vulnerable spots and all entry and exit points of the city. He also emphasised heightened vigilance to counter any potential threats aimed at disrupting peace.

In a joint operation led by J&K Police and paramilitary forces, security has been significantly ramped up throughout Srinagar. Checkpoints have been established at strategic locations, with security personnel conducting thorough frisking and identity verification of both vehicles and pedestrians.

The increased deployment is especially visible around sensitive government installations, marketplaces, and key public spaces.

A senior police officer told Rising Kashmir that security forces are maintaining round-the-clock vigil in the city and adjoining areas. “Random frisking and vehicle searches are being carried out in several areas, including LalChowk, Hari Singh High Street, and other vital points,” he said.

“In addition to ground surveillance, advanced technology is being deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations to monitor public movement and ensure real-time tracking of any suspicious activity,” he added.

While acknowledging that some of these measures may cause minor inconvenience to the public, officials insisted they are necessary to ensure the safety and security of all participants during the Independence Day celebrations.

“A fresh security strategy has been formulated and implemented. The current deployment will continue to remain in effect to guarantee the smooth and safe conduct of events across the region,” the officer said.