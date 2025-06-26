Multi-layered security grid in place for SANJY 2025:IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, June 25: Ahead of the annual AmarnathYatra, which commences on July 3, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V.K. Birdi said on Wednesday that multi-layered and in-depth security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage this year.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V.K. Birdi said that the AmarnathYatra this year is beginning next week. Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with other security agencies, has made comprehensive security arrangements.

“As compared to last year, this time there are enhanced multi-layered and in-depth arrangements to secure the yatra route and all associated facilities,” he said.

IGP Birdi also visited the Nunwan base camp along the Pahalgam axis to review the ongoing preparations. He said that the security framework for the 38-day yatra has been segmented into various levels, including zonal layers, and that extensive security drills were held across these levels on Wednesday.

“The objective of these drills is to sharpen our alertness and to assess preparedness in dealing with any contingencies. Such drills have been conducted at all key points including camps, roads, and interior routes, so that every security personnel remains alert and understands their specific role in case of an emergency,” he said.

About local support for the pilgrimage, the IGP Birdi said that the local population is ensuring its success.

“The yatra is not possible without the support of residents. Every year, they extend their full cooperation, and this time too, the local communities are enthusiastic about welcoming the yatris and offering every possible assistance,” he added.

Simultaneously, security drills were carried out at several critical locations across Jammu and Kashmir including Pahalgam, Anantnag, and Qazigund in south Kashmir; PanthaChowk in Srinagar; and Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a parallel development, Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir Range (DIG NKR), Maqsood-ul-Zaman conducted a detailed security review at the Shadipora Transit Camp in Bandipora district. The visit was part of proactive measures to strengthen the security grid for the ShriAmarnathJiYatra (SANJY) 2025.

The DIG was accompanied by SSP BandiporaHarmeet Singh (JKPS), CO 45 Bn CRPF Apoorwa, CO SSB Adhoc 16 BnShashiShekhar, CO SSB Adhoc 17 BnKastooriLal, SDPO SumbalMohd Amin, SHO Sumbal, and senior officers from J&K Police, CRPF, and SSB.

The inspection featured comprehensive mock drills simulating real-life scenarios such as crowd surges, emergency evacuations, and coordinated inter-agency responses.

Special focus was laid on verifying ground deployment plans and ensuring that personnel from police, CRPF, SSB, and other paramilitary forces are strategically positioned according to the approved security matrix for yatri corridors.

DIG Maqsood-ul-Zaman also emphasized the importance of clearly defined and disseminated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for each agency.

These SOPs cover surveillance responsibilities, intelligence sharing, convoy movement regulation, traffic control, and immediate response protocols in emergencies. He reiterated that adherence to these SOPs is mandatory for maintaining full-spectrum security readiness.

During the visit, the DIG and accompanying officials evaluated key aspects of the broader security plan including surveillance infrastructure such as CCTV coverage, emergency response mechanisms, and logistical frameworks.

“Attention was also given to traffic regulation, sanitation facilities, and contingency protocols essential for ensuring a secure and seamless pilgrimage experience,” he said.

Srinagar Police also conducted a large-scale Mock Drill in collaboration with multiple key agencies at various strategic locations along the Yatra route in the District.

The exercise was aimed to evaluate operational readiness, inter-agency coordination, and communication mechanisms in the event of critical incidents.

The main objectives of the Mock Drill were to evaluate coordination among agencies including J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Fire and Emergency Services, Ambulance Services, Health Department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Traffic Department and Civil Administration.

Before the drill commenced, all the participating agencies were thoroughly briefed on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by Zonal and Sector Officers of J&K Police. Emphasis was laid on real-time monitoring of response times, communication flow, and coordinated action.

The drill was conducted across multiple strategic locations, simulating various emergency scenarios like Road Traffic Accidents, Fidayeen attack, Law & Order Scenarios etc.

Following the exercise, detailed debriefing sessions were held with all stakeholders to identify operational gaps and refine the existing Emergency Response Plan.