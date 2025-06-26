Multi-Layered security, FRS Technology in place for smooth Amarnath Yatra: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V. K. Birdi on Thursday said that multi-layered security has been put in place for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, with the deployment of J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and Army across the route.

He said that the security setup this year is deeper and more detailed than before.

“Compared to previous years, there are very in-depth and strong security deployments this time,” IGP Birdi said in an exclusive interaction with KNS.

He added that new technologies like Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) and high surveillance patrols are being used to monitor crowded areas and ensure a safe and comfortable journey for pilgrims.

“We’ve introduced FRS and high surveillance marches to improve monitoring in busy areas and make the Yatra easier for all passengers,” he said.

IGP also urged tourists and pilgrims to strictly follow traffic advisories and cut-off timings announced by the Traffic Police.

“I request all visitors to check the traffic advisories and cut-off timings before starting their journey so they don’t face any inconvenience,” he said.

The IGP praised the people of Kashmir for their traditional role in facilitating the pilgrimage. “This Yatra has always been completed with the support of local people. Most service providers are from here and they play an important role. I’m happy to say the people are once again ready to contribute with full enthusiasm,” he said.

With Muharram approaching, IGP Birdi said that separate security and traffic arrangements have been made in the areas where processions and religious gatherings are held.

“Police have already coordinated with local volunteers. Necessary security and route arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram,” he said.(KNS)