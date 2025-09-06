BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Mughal Road, SSG Open for LMVs ;Jammu-Srinagar NHW Remains Closed

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW) is currently closed to vehicular traffic due to ongoing restoration work. However, traffic is moving on Mughal Road for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and on SSG Road as per advisory.

J&K Traffic Police shared a post on X, “Traffic plying on Mughal Road (only LMVs) and SSG road as per advisory. However, Jammu-Srinagar NHW is still closed for vehicular movement.”

“Restoration work is going on. People are advised not to undertake journey on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed. Don’t pay heed on the rumors. Please check the status of roads at traffic Police Twitter Handle, Facebook page and TCUS”,the post reads.

 

 

 

