Mughal Road Ready for Public Traffic; Final Decision Awaits District Administration: SSP Traffic

Poonch, April 12 : SSP Traffic Rular Jammu Range, Girdhari Lal Sharma, along with DTI Poonch, Pawan Singh, conducted a detailed inspection of the Mughal Road today, assessing the road conditions up to Pir Ki Gali.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, SSP G Girdhari Lal Sharma stated that the Mughal Road had been closed since January due to heavy snowfall. However, a comprehensive review has now been carried out to evaluate its readiness for reopening.

He informed that the road is in good condition and fully ready for public traffic. However, the final decision to reopen the road for civilian movement will be taken in consultation with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the district administration Poonch.

SSP Sharma expressed hope that the Poonch district administration would soon issue an official order, enabling the people of Rajouri and Poonch to resume travel on this vital route.