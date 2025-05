Following fresh snowfall on Saturday, Mughal road has been temporarily closed for precautionary measures.

SO Traffic Mughal Road Mahroof Ahmad told GNS that Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Rajouri-Poonch districts was closed following the snowfall for precautionary measures.

He said that Traffic movement has been stopped on Mughal Road due to fresh snowfall. People are advised to avoid travelling on Mughal Road until the road becomes passable,” he added.(GNS)