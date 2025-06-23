Mufti slams Pak over Trump Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Srinagar, Jun 22: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has taken a sharp swipe at Pakistan following a recent escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

In a post on social media platform X, Mufti criticised Pakistan for having earlier backed a Nobel Peace Prize recommendation for former US President Donald Trump, a move that has drawn renewed scrutiny in the wake of fresh US military strikes on Iranian targets.

“Country that rushed to recommend Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize now finds itself with egg on its face after he attacked Iran,” she said in the post, indirectly referring to Pakistan’s reported support for Trump’s nomination during his tenure.

The comment comes just hours after the US launched targeted strikes in Iran, escalating fears of renewed conflict in the region. The timing of Mufti’s statement appears to underscore what she views as the irony and misjudgment in advocating peace accolades for a leader now associated with aggressive military actions.

While the former J&K Chief Minister did not name Pakistan directly, the context of her remark left little ambiguity, triggering a range of reactions online — some supporting her stance, others accusing her of politicising a sensitive international issue.

This is not the first time Mehbooba Mufti has used social media to comment on global diplomatic developments, often tying them back to regional geopolitics and the broader discourse on peace and stability in South Asia.