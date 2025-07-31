Kashmir

Mudslide damages equipment near Fish Point Park in Sonamarg

Ganderbal, July 30: A mudslide triggered by heavy rains struck near the popular Fish Point Park in Sonamarg during the early hours of Wednesday, causing significant damage to equipment and infrastructure belonging to a private contractor operating water sports activities at the site.Although no casualties or injuries were reported, Nisar Ahmed, the contractor revealed that essential equipment, including a water boat and zorbing ball used for water-based recreational activities, was buried under the debris. Two tents housing the gear were also severely damaged in the incident.Speaking to the media, the contractor expressed deep concern over the losses. “The mudslide hit during the wee hours, and fortunately, there was no loss of life. However, the damage is substantial. The equipment used for tourist activities has been completely submerged in the mud,” he said.In light of the situation, the contractor is now demanding an extension of the tender period and financial compensation for the damages incurred, citing the unforeseen natural calamity as a major setback to ongoing operations. “We have invested heavily to support Sonamarg’s tourism season. This disaster has left us helpless unless authorities intervene with timely assistance,” the contractor added.

