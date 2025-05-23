MRCS&G SKUAST-K unveils vision 2030 document

Ganderbal, May 22: A pivotal brainstorming session was held on Thursday at the Deans’ Conference Hall, Faculty of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-K, to chart the “Strategic Roadmap for Mountain Research Centre for Sheep and Goat (MRCS&G)– Vision 2030.” The meeting was attended by key academic figures, university officers, and researchers, all focused on advancing the research and development of small ruminants in the Kashmir division.

The gathering saw participation from a distinguished group, including Prof. (Dr) Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-K, along with Directors, Deans and senior officers from various developmental departments. Notably, officials from the Sheep Husbandry Department, Heads of Divisions, and MRCS&G scientists were also present to discuss strategies and share insights. Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Reshi, Senior Scientist and Head of MRCS&G, presented a comprehensive outline of the Centre’s key priorities. Among these were initiatives like the genetic improvement of sheep germplasm, the development of breed-based farms, and the creation of a phenomic database. Additionally, the meeting explored the field expansion of Corriedale germplasm through field establishment of Horti-Sheep models and the introduction of precision feeding systems. Dr Reshi also highlighted plans for upgrading the MRCS & G Centre in alignment with the university’s broader research goals.

A key highlight was the introduction of the Smart Sheep Breeder App, which aims to modernise sheep breeding practices, as well as the proposal for dairy goatry to diversify the research focus. The restructuring of the Centre’s breed repository and the development of skill-based certificate and diploma programmes for farmers were also discussed in depth.

In his address, Prof. (Dr) Haroon Rashid Naik, Director Research, SKUAST-K, assured full institutional support to the MRCS&G for bolstering the Centre’s research initiatives. Meanwhile, Prof. (Dr) Raihana Habib Kanth, Director Extension, SKUAST-K, expressed commitment to facilitating entrepreneurship programmes for farmers in collaboration with MRCS&G. Prof. (Dr) Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-K, lauded the MRCS&G’s farmer-centric research agendas and encouraged the scientific team to collaborate closely with the university’s veterinary science faculty, the UT development departments, and other stakeholders. He emphasised the importance of teamwork in realising the broader vision of the Centre and the university. “This brainstorming session marks a significant step towards reinforcing SKUAST-K’s commitment to the research and development of small ruminants, paving the way for innovative and sustainable agricultural practices in the region,” Prof. Ganai added. Dr Basharat Kuthoo, Joint Director of the Sheep Husbandry Department, pledged support for the field implementation of the Centre’s transferable technologies. Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Kirmani, former Head of MRCS&G, Prof. Shabir Ahmad Wani, Director Planning, and other dignitaries including Dr Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Director Finance, SKUAST-K, also spoke and contributed to the discussion. The event began with a formal welcome address by Prof. (Dr) Riaz Ahmad Shah, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-K. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Masood Saleem Mir, Associate Director of Research (Animal Science).