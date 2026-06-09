MP Ruhullah Mehdi Holds Public Darbar in Pulwama

RK News Service

Pulwama, June 09: Member of Parliament, Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday convened a Public Darbar at Circuit House Pulwama to listen to public grievances and developmental concerns of the people.

During the interaction, delegations from various areas of the district besides representatives of trade bodies, social organizations, Auqaf committees, senior citizens and other stakeholders projected a wide range of public issues and development demands.

The issues raised during the Public Darbar pertained to various sectors including education, agriculture, horticulture, health, augmentation of sports infrastructure, widening and upgradation of roads, deployment of adequate staff in health and educational institutions, traffic management and other developmental matters.

Addressing the gathering, the Member of Parliament assured the participants that issues requiring policy-level intervention would be taken up at appropriate forums, including forthcoming sessions of Parliament.

The MP further assured the public that their genuine concerns would be pursued for redressal. On the occasion, he also directed the officers of concerned departments to take prompt action on genuine grievances and issues raised during the interaction and ensure their timely resolution.

The Public Darbar witnessed participation from people and different stakeholders.

District and sectoral Officers of different departments attended the event.