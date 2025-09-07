MP Ruhullah Mehdi expresses anguish over detentions at Hazratbal Incident, seeks release of detainees

Follow us on

Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the detention of nearly 30 individuals by police in connection with the recent events at Dargah Hazratbal, stating that such measures at a time of reconciliation are disheartening.

In a statement, Ruhullah Mehdi said the detentions, driven by “operational retribution”, only vilify the people of Kashmir and undermine the constitutional values of coexistence and respect for religious and cultural sentiments.

He said the matter is not about questioning the stature of the National Emblem, but its placement within a revered religious site. “The unfortunate situation at Dargah Hazratbal arose due to administrative insensitivity, if not deliberate provocation. Those responsible must be held accountable under the same laws now being invoked to detain innocent people,” he said.

The Srinagar MP stressed that Islam prohibits depiction of living beings inside mosques and other places of worship, calling the issue clear and unequivocal.

“I urge the authorities to release those detained and to approach such sensitive matters with wisdom and empathy. I stand in solidarity with the families enduring this uncertainty and hope that better sense prevails,” Mehdi said.