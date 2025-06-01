Politics

MP Ruhullah dismisses resignation ‘rumours’

NC leader calls for fulfilling election promises, working 'internally' to revive tourism in J&K post-Pahalgam attack

Shafat Malik
Shafat Malik
3 Min Read

Srinagar, May 31: Amid growing speculation over his recent tweets, Member Parliament (MP), Srinagar, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday dismissed the “rumours” of his resignation from the National Conference (NC), saying he has always spoken openly, without hiding anything.
“I don’t keep anything secret. I don’t say something inside a room and something else outside. I have never given a cryptic message. You can read the tweets you are asking about,” he told reporters here.
Ruhullah said he has no answer to such “rumours” and that his commitment remains strong toward the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “My commitment to the people, to my party, to the government, both politically and administratively, is to fulfil the responsibility that we have taken from the people,” he said.
The MP Srinagar said the political agenda of Jammu and Kashmir must be honoured. “We have taken votes from the people. We will translate the political sentiment and the political agenda of the people. We should work on it without wasting any time,” he said.
Speaking on the Pahalgam terror attack, Mehdi said there is a need to focus on Kashmir’s tourism sector, adding that revival efforts must come from within the country, not from outside delegations.
“There is a need to work internally on Kashmir’s tourism. I don’t think the foreign delegations have a mandate to work on tourism. Their mandate is something else,” he said.
The senior NC leader urged the government to present the “real picture” of Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack and change the narrative. “There is a need to give confidence. There is a need to present the reality of Kashmir after this attack. Kashmir has always been known for hospitality. It has always valued and protected tourists.”
Ruhullah paid tribute to martyred civilian Syed Adil, calling him a symbol of Kashmir’s culture of hospitality. “Shaheed Syed Adil is a great example of this. He sacrificed his life to protect tourists. We will have to work domestically to revive tourism that is not only good for the economy but also for the culture and civilisation of this place,” he added.

 

 

