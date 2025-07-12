MP hails ‘Bharat Sanrachana – J&K 2025’ exhibition as reflection of New India’s vision

Srinagar, July 11: Member of Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Ali Khatana on Friday described the ongoing “Bharat Sanrachana – Jammu & Kashmir 2025” exhibition as a vibrant initiative under the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.Speaking at the event held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Khatana praised the exhibition’s role in bringing together innovation, governance, and grassroots engagement, capturing the imagination of thousands of visitors. “The exhibition is a reflection of the new energy in J&K. It’s not just about schemes; it’s about belief, confidence, and a deep connection with the national mission,” the MP said.He said the event showcases the progress and potential of India’s development journey, adding that such initiatives are vital in fostering trust and active participation among citizens.The senior BJP leader further remarked on the diverse participation from over 60 central ministries, departments, and scientific institutions, noting the presence of cutting-edge innovations from agencies like ISRO, DRDO, and CSIR. He observed that the exhibition’s focus on green energy, infrastructure, health, agriculture, and traditional industries illustrates the comprehensive progress taking place across the country. “The response from the public is overwhelming. This is more than an exhibition; it’s a national conversation that bridges policy with people and innovation with inclusion,” Khatana added. He called for continued efforts to ensure that such initiatives reach every corner of Jammu and Kashmir, empowering local communities and youth.The exhibition, inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, continues to attract large crowds, with youth, students, farmers, and entrepreneurs engaging actively with the stalls. Khatana encouraged everyone to take advantage of this platform to understand India’s development story and be part of the nation’s transformative journey.